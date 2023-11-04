BILL (NYSE:BILL) Downgraded to “Sector Weight” at KeyCorp

KeyCorp cut shares of BILL (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BILL. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of BILL from $115.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of BILL from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of BILL from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of BILL from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Sunday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $116.91.

BILL Stock Down 25.2 %

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $66.95 on Friday. BILL has a 52-week low of $58.15 and a 52-week high of $139.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.19 and a 200-day moving average of $106.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of -31.58 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.33. BILL had a negative net margin of 21.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $295.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.58 million. On average, analysts anticipate that BILL will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total transaction of $51,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,588.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other BILL news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 39,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.92, for a total value of $4,587,356.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,934,324.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total transaction of $51,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,588.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,203 shares of company stock valued at $7,520,289 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in BILL by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BILL by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,998,000 after acquiring an additional 7,821 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of BILL by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BILL by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BILL in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $553,000.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

