Analysts Set Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) PT at $134.67

Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $130.19.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Aptiv from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptiv

In related news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total transaction of $193,553.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 206,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,063,965.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 176.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 210.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $77.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $71.01 and a 12-month high of $124.88. The company has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.35.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. Aptiv had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Aptiv will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

