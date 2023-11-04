Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at KeyCorp

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by KeyCorp from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush downgraded Papa John’s International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on Papa John’s International from $99.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. OTR Global upgraded Papa John’s International to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Papa John’s International from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Papa John’s International Stock Performance

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $68.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. Papa John’s International has a one year low of $60.66 and a one year high of $97.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.86.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $514.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.10 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 3.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Papa John’s International will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 78.97%.

Institutional Trading of Papa John’s International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 3.8% in the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 13.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 516,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,225,000 after acquiring an additional 61,450 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 19.2% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 39,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 6,408 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the third quarter valued at about $1,364,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Papa John’s International by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

