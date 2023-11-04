Savant Capital LLC Raises Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,462 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 80,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 32,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCN opened at $21.25 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.87 and a fifty-two week high of $21.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.19.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th were issued a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

