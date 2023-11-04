AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc reduced its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 316,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $22,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth $244,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 24.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 320,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,965,000 after buying an additional 63,872 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 9.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 2.8% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 247,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,697,000 after buying an additional 6,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 96.7% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AstraZeneca Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $63.96 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $60.14 and a one year high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.51.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Stock Report on AZN
AstraZeneca Profile
AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AstraZeneca
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Shocking uranium play that hedge funds kept hidden
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Dependable dividends: Why utility stocks are on fire
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- Realtor verdict, poor revenue guidance send Zillow stock plunging
Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.