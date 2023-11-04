AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc reduced its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 316,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $22,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth $244,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 24.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 320,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,965,000 after buying an additional 63,872 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 9.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 2.8% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 247,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,697,000 after buying an additional 6,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 96.7% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $63.96 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $60.14 and a one year high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.51.

AZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. HSBC started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

