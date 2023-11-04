Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JMP Securities from $41.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Confluent from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Confluent from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Confluent from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Confluent from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set an equal weight rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.12.

Confluent Stock Performance

Confluent stock opened at $17.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.03. Confluent has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $41.22.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $189.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.18 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 51.32% and a negative net margin of 62.06%. As a group, analysts expect that Confluent will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rohan Sivaram sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $25,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 332,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,912,910.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rohan Sivaram sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $25,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 332,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,912,910.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 3,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $115,607.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 131,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,940.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 511,027 shares of company stock valued at $16,989,244 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Confluent in the 3rd quarter worth $1,155,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 88,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,757,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 188.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 51,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 33,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

