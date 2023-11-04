abrdn plc Lowers Holdings in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

abrdn plc trimmed its holdings in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 987,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508,047 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $21,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in The Shyft Group by 55.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in The Shyft Group by 1,501.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in The Shyft Group by 33.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in The Shyft Group by 29.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in The Shyft Group by 57.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHYF. DA Davidson lowered The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BTIG Research lowered The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on The Shyft Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on The Shyft Group from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

The Shyft Group Trading Up 0.7 %

SHYF opened at $11.38 on Friday. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $34.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.90. The firm has a market cap of $390.22 million, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The Shyft Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jonathan C. Douyard acquired 9,060 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $100,566.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 81,506 shares in the company, valued at $904,716.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Featured Stories

