Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Acquired by abrdn plc

abrdn plc boosted its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,275 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.21% of Regency Centers worth $22,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Regency Centers from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.13.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

Shares of REG stock opened at $62.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $68.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.51). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $314.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regency Centers news, EVP Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $59,751.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,746.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Regency Centers news, EVP Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $59,751.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,746.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total value of $8,313,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 343,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,839,467.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regency Centers Profile

(Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.