abrdn plc Has $22.97 Million Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

abrdn plc lessened its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,747 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 7,264 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $22,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 100,317.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 538,528,863 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $61,629,243,000 after purchasing an additional 537,992,573 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,299,584 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,161,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,328 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 12.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,897,413 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,083,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977,408 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,814,421 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,352,283,000 after acquiring an additional 262,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $128.17 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.52 and a 12-month high of $150.88. The stock has a market cap of $74.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.79 and a 200-day moving average of $121.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.21. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 22.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EOG

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.