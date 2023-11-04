Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Lowered to $189.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $198.00 to $189.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $197.82.

Get Apple alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apple

Apple Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $176.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.30. Apple has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $198.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Apple will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $5,661,792.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,237,944.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $5,661,792.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,237,944.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $24,363,619.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 455,004 shares of company stock valued at $79,238,767 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 16,252.3% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949,659 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in Apple by 70.2% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apple

(Get Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.