Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Arhaus from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.00.

ARHS opened at $8.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.51. Arhaus has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $15.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 2.56.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Arhaus had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 71.15%. The firm had revenue of $312.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.27 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arhaus will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Fs Capital Partners Vi, Llc sold 13,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $138,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,724,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,242,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARHS. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arhaus during the 1st quarter worth about $749,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Arhaus by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 10,258 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Arhaus by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Arhaus by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 50,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Arhaus during the 1st quarter worth about $1,905,000. 23.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

