Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target Cut to $230.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ALNY. StockNews.com started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $218.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $233.00.

ALNY opened at $167.35 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $148.10 and a 12-month high of $242.97. The stock has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $177.22 and a 200-day moving average of $188.80.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $318.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.73 million. As a group, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 4,166 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.89, for a total value of $766,085.74. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,002.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,480.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

