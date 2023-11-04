James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ) Price Target Cut to GBX 425 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 550 ($6.69) to GBX 425 ($5.17) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
James Fisher and Sons Price Performance
James Fisher and Sons stock opened at GBX 287 ($3.49) on Friday. James Fisher and Sons has a 52 week low of GBX 273 ($3.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 427.50 ($5.20). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 325.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 358.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.83. The stock has a market cap of £144.94 million, a P/E ratio of 7,175.00 and a beta of 0.64.
About James Fisher and Sons
