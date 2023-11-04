James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ) Price Target Cut to GBX 425 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 550 ($6.69) to GBX 425 ($5.17) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

James Fisher and Sons Price Performance

James Fisher and Sons stock opened at GBX 287 ($3.49) on Friday. James Fisher and Sons has a 52 week low of GBX 273 ($3.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 427.50 ($5.20). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 325.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 358.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.83. The stock has a market cap of £144.94 million, a P/E ratio of 7,175.00 and a beta of 0.64.

About James Fisher and Sons

James Fisher and Sons plc provides marine and specialist engineering services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Marine Support, Specialist Technical, Offshore Oil, and Tankships. It offers oil and gas solutions, such as decommissioning, digital twin, diving and remotely operated vehicle (ROV), heat suppression, hazardous area design and engineering, lifting and handling, marine, ship-to-ship transfer, and subsea services, as well as artificial lifts, compressors and breathing air systems, diving systems and equipment, offshore monitoring systems, and ROVs.

