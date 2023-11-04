AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on AudioEye from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

AudioEye Price Performance

AudioEye stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. AudioEye has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $7.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.28 million, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.05.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 million. AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 66.49% and a negative net margin of 26.38%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AudioEye will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jamil A. Tahir purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.09 per share, for a total transaction of $254,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 270,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jamil A. Tahir purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.09 per share, for a total transaction of $254,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 270,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Moradi purchased 29,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.59 per share, with a total value of $167,403.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,898,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,201,681.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 99,947 shares of company stock worth $524,704 over the last 90 days. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in AudioEye by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 697,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 102,173 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in AudioEye during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in AudioEye by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 101,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 14,035 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in AudioEye during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in AudioEye by 4,864.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

About AudioEye

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

