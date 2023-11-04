Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ALPN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Alpine Immune Sciences from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.43.

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences Stock Up 9.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALPN opened at $16.07 on Friday. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $16.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.92.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 33.44% and a negative net margin of 201.07%. Research analysts forecast that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpine Immune Sciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,281,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,456,000 after acquiring an additional 728,772 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 78.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,122,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,084,000 after purchasing an additional 493,027 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the second quarter worth $2,442,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 485,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 234,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 572,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,889,000 after acquiring an additional 226,171 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It focuses on creating various immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical companies and has a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.