Susquehanna Trims Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Target Price to $160.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Melius began coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, July 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Airbnb from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $142.97.

ABNB stock opened at $122.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.62. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $81.91 and a 1 year high of $154.95.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 50.16% and a net margin of 56.87%. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total value of $5,234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,164,797 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $152,413,687.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 166,667 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $20,883,375.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,500,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at $187,962,780.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 656,623 shares of company stock valued at $88,883,880 in the last three months. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the third quarter worth $1,441,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 15.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 14.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 7.3% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 80,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,018,000 after purchasing an additional 5,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, STF Management LP boosted its position in Airbnb by 168.8% during the third quarter. STF Management LP now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

