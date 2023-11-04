Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Raised to Outperform at CJS Securities

CJS Securities upgraded shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $100.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tennant in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Tennant Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of TNC opened at $82.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Tennant has a 12-month low of $58.59 and a 12-month high of $87.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.06.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $304.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.60 million. Tennant had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tennant will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Tennant Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Tennant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.41%.

Insider Activity at Tennant

In related news, insider Richard H. Zay sold 5,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total value of $476,906.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,840.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tennant news, CEO David W. Huml sold 4,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $385,534.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,397,713.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Zay sold 5,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total transaction of $476,906.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,840.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,688 shares of company stock valued at $1,139,863 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tennant

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tennant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,966,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Tennant by 719.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,739,000 after purchasing an additional 124,612 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tennant by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,108,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,122,000 after purchasing an additional 119,014 shares in the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tennant by 15.8% during the first quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 711,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,761,000 after purchasing an additional 96,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Tennant by 10.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 613,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,020,000 after acquiring an additional 59,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

Featured Articles

