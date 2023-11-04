V.F. (NYSE:VFC) PT Lowered to $24.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of V.F. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.88.

V.F. Trading Up 4.7 %

VFC opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.53 and its 200-day moving average is $19.09. V.F. has a 52-week low of $12.85 and a 52-week high of $34.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 24.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts expect that V.F. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently -218.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V.F.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in V.F. by 97,005.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,843,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $437,447,000 after acquiring an additional 15,827,472 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in V.F. by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,285,822,000 after buying an additional 5,626,337 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in V.F. by 5,060.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,731,857 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $158,257,000 after buying an additional 5,620,786 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in V.F. by 295.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,454,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $102,048,000 after buying an additional 3,326,600 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,088,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

