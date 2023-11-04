Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $100.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $83.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $98.50.

Shares of CRUS opened at $70.56 on Wednesday. Cirrus Logic has a twelve month low of $65.02 and a twelve month high of $111.15. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.29.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.23. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $317.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.58 million. Analysts predict that Cirrus Logic will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $76,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 7,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

