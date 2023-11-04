CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Raised to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. HSBC currently has $2.90 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded CEMIG from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CEMIG from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2.90.

NYSE CIG opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. CEMIG has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $2.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.46.

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. CEMIG had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that CEMIG will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CEMIG stock. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its holdings in shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Free Report) by 30.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,125,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,357 shares during the quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda owned 0.05% of CEMIG worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

