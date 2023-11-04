L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

LHX has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $239.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $222.75.

NYSE LHX opened at $185.67 on Wednesday. L3Harris Technologies has a one year low of $160.25 and a one year high of $242.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.67.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 58.61%.

In other news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,725,200.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 31,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,885.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

