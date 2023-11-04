LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.
Shares of NYSE LXP opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.71, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.60. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $11.92.
LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $85.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.40 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 2.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LXP. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 142,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.
LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.
