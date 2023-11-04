Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao Trading Up 5.1 %

CBD opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $4.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.70.

Institutional Trading of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBD. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 24.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 94,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 18,403 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 199.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 725,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after buying an additional 483,600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 497,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 158,211 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 282,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 40,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 268.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 72,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

