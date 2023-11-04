Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $160.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $135.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PGR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $128.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $159.50.

Progressive Trading Down 1.6 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

NYSE:PGR opened at $156.21 on Wednesday. Progressive has a one year low of $111.41 and a one year high of $161.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $91.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.05.

In other Progressive news, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total transaction of $1,043,616.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,180,256.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total transaction of $1,565,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,812,763.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,021 shares of company stock valued at $9,594,007. Insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Progressive

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 183,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,230,000 after purchasing an additional 11,176 shares during the period. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,189,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at $2,714,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

