Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.83.

Get Greenhill & Co. Inc. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock opened at $14.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.18 million, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $14.97.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.44 million during the quarter. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 24.40%.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $731,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $476,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,269,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P bought a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,296,000. Institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.