JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SIX. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.47.

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 2.09. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52 week low of $18.29 and a 52 week high of $31.29.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $443.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.25 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 5.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Aimee Williams-Ramey sold 11,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $284,353.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Six Flags Entertainment

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

