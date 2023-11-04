Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Research Coverage Started at TD Cowen

TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

DFS has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.82.

DFS opened at $87.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $79.04 and a twelve month high of $122.50. The firm has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.44.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.59). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 20.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 101,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,792,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,011,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 114.8% during the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 31,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,736,000 after buying an additional 16,873 shares during the period. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

