StockNews.com Lowers DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on DURECT from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on DURECT in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on DURECT from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DURECT has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.25.

Shares of NASDAQ DRRX opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.51. DURECT has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.95.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 million. DURECT had a negative net margin of 185.87% and a negative return on equity of 179.02%. On average, equities analysts forecast that DURECT will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRRX. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of DURECT by 2.3% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 93,370 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of DURECT by 118.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,635 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DURECT by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 87,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of DURECT by 38.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in DURECT by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,294 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 5,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.82% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

