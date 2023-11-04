Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) PT Lowered to $37.00 at Morgan Stanley

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Pfizer from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pfizer from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.50.

NYSE:PFE opened at $31.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.01. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $29.70 and a 1 year high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.66%. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

