Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Piper Sandler

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Vita Coco from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Vita Coco from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vita Coco presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.89.

Vita Coco Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ COCO opened at $28.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.00. Vita Coco has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $33.29. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.20 and a beta of 0.15.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.05 million. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vita Coco will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Vita Coco

In related news, CMO Jane Prior sold 45,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $1,336,948.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 123,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,649,855.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Vita Coco news, insider Es Charles Van sold 45,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total transaction of $1,340,870.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,504.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jane Prior sold 45,091 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $1,336,948.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 123,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,649,855.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 276,446 shares of company stock valued at $8,064,379. Insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vita Coco

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Vita Coco by 154.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Vita Coco during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Vita Coco by 66.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Vita Coco in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vita Coco by 25.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Vita Coco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Featured Stories

