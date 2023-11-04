Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target to $130.00

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $139.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wolfe Research raised Simon Property Group from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $128.90.

SPG stock opened at $117.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Simon Property Group has a 1-year low of $100.17 and a 1-year high of $133.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.19. The company has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.59%.

In related news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade bought 359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,659.79. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade bought 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,659.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $110.04 per share, with a total value of $63,823.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,959.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 714.3% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

