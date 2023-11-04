PROS (NYSE:PRO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of PROS (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PROS in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of PROS from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Get PROS alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PROS

PROS Price Performance

Shares of PROS stock opened at $35.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.07. PROS has a 52-week low of $20.32 and a 52-week high of $38.96.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $77.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PROS will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of PROS

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PROS by 27.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 400,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,964,000 after purchasing an additional 86,880 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROS during the first quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of PROS by 5.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,360,377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,700,000 after purchasing an additional 121,638 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of PROS by 178.5% during the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 101,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 64,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROS during the second quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

PROS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.