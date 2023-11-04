StockNews.com Begins Coverage on MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of MEI Pharma from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MEI Pharma presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.67.

MEI Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of MEI Pharma stock opened at $7.12 on Wednesday. MEI Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.60. The company has a market capitalization of $47.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.42 and a 200 day moving average of $6.66.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.25) by $1.74. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 92.47% and a negative net margin of 65.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. Analysts forecast that MEI Pharma will post -4.89 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Anson Funds Management Lp bought 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $721,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 782,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,702,993.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MEI Pharma

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in MEI Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in MEI Pharma by 483.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 52,169 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MEI Pharma by 969.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 72,488 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in MEI Pharma during the first quarter worth $76,000. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

