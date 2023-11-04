Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.67.

LSCC opened at $57.63 on Tuesday. Lattice Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $50.51 and a fifty-two week high of $98.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.27.

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total value of $3,518,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,847 shares in the company, valued at $69,386,982.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total value of $3,518,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,386,982.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 8,417 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $772,680.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,310 shares in the company, valued at $12,421,458. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 129,238 shares of company stock worth $11,612,397. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 34.8% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 11,367 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.3% in the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 15,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 4.1% during the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 42,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 269,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,168,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

