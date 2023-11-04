FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Morgan Stanley

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of FOX in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.93.

Shares of FOXA opened at $31.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. FOX has a 12 month low of $28.07 and a 12 month high of $37.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.36.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. FOX had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that FOX will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FOX news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch acquired 141,367 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.84 per share, with a total value of $4,783,859.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 956,702 shares in the company, valued at $32,374,795.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FOX news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch acquired 141,367 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.84 per share, with a total value of $4,783,859.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 956,702 shares in the company, valued at $32,374,795.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $3,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,964 shares in the company, valued at $4,113,951.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of FOX by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,742,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,914,000 after purchasing an additional 102,146 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of FOX by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 11,988,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,225,000 after purchasing an additional 207,618 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in FOX by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,591,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,137 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in FOX by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,617,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,174,000 after acquiring an additional 637,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in FOX by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,245,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,567,000 after acquiring an additional 555,423 shares in the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

