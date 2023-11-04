HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Piper Sandler

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HMST. Wedbush dropped their price target on HomeStreet from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of HomeStreet from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.33.

Shares of HomeStreet stock opened at $6.35 on Wednesday. HomeStreet has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $30.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.41 and its 200 day moving average is $7.89. The company has a market cap of $119.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is currently -48.19%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in HomeStreet by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in HomeStreet by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HomeStreet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in HomeStreet by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 298,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,156,000 after buying an additional 48,460 shares in the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and cash management services.

