HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Piper Sandler

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HMST. Wedbush dropped their price target on HomeStreet from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of HomeStreet from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.33.
HomeStreet Stock Up 16.1 %
HomeStreet Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is currently -48.19%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On HomeStreet
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in HomeStreet by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in HomeStreet by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HomeStreet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in HomeStreet by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 298,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,156,000 after buying an additional 48,460 shares in the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
HomeStreet Company Profile
HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and cash management services.
