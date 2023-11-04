Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FRSH. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Freshworks from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Freshworks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Freshworks from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRSH opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.33 and a beta of 0.85. Freshworks has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $23.80.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $145.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.22 million. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 15.12% and a negative net margin of 28.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Freshworks will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Freshworks news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $187,465.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,760.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Freshworks news, CFO Tyler Sloat sold 166,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $3,547,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 573,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,265,503.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $187,465.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,760.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,670,001 shares of company stock valued at $34,457,748. Company insiders own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WestBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 20.0% in the first quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 16,512,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747,839 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 37.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,599,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,129 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 210.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,984,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,682,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120,351 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 35.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,794,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,205 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 239.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,294,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

