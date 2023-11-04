Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) PT Lowered to $105.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RVTY. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Revvity in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Revvity from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Revvity from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Revvity from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Revvity from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $118.71.

Revvity Stock Performance

RVTY opened at $88.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Revvity has a twelve month low of $79.50 and a twelve month high of $150.17. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $670.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.40 million. Revvity had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Revvity will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is 4.71%.

About Revvity

Revvity, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

