Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

PPRUY has been the subject of several other reports. CLSA began coverage on shares of Kering in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Kering from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Kering from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Kering from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kering from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $620.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PPRUY opened at $43.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.52. Kering has a 52 week low of $39.96 and a 52 week high of $65.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Kering SA offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics. The company provides Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin, and Kering Eyewear brands.

