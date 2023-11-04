Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target Raised to $142.00

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $142.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $138.29.

CHKP opened at $136.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $117.18 and a 1-year high of $138.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.40.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $596.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.85 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 36.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth $298,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 34.6% in the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 16,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 18.6% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

