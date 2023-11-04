Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for CarMax (NYSE:KMX)

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.80.

KMX opened at $66.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.48. CarMax has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $87.50.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. CarMax had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in CarMax by 125.8% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in CarMax by 100.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CarMax in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in CarMax by 194.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

