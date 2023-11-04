Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Receives $149.35 Average PT from Analysts

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $149.65.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $513,164,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 31,287.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,019,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,302,000 after buying an additional 3,009,560 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,528,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 67.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,617,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,045,000 after buying an additional 1,059,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,966,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,416,000 after buying an additional 929,148 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $138.91 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $153.84. The company has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of -19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.06.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 22.17%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

