The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.42.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

TJX Companies Trading Up 1.2 %

TJX opened at $91.00 on Friday. TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $69.93 and a 1-year high of $93.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $104.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.74.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 39.00%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at $12,307,106.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,014 shares of company stock worth $10,291,303. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of TJX Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. United Bank lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 15,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

