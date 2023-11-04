Brokerages Set Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Target Price at $268.75

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-three brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $270.70.

PANW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. BTIG Research upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company.

PANW stock opened at $243.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $243.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.75. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $265.90. The company has a market cap of $75.69 billion, a PE ratio of 193.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total transaction of $9,682,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,130,921.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total transaction of $9,682,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,130,921.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $61,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,419,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,890 shares of company stock valued at $41,363,870. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $71,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

