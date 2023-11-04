Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.30.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $146,991.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 594,564 shares in the company, valued at $7,116,931.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $146,991.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 594,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,116,931.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $283,184.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 505,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,269.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,794,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,380,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,575 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,586,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,540,965,000 after purchasing an additional 652,310 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,499,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $482,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,107 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,460,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $349,061,000 after purchasing an additional 639,702 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,327,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,873,000 after purchasing an additional 232,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HBAN opened at $10.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.11. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $15.74.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.06%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

