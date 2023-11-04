Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Receives $39.56 Consensus PT from Analysts

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.56.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AIRC. Wedbush began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th.

Shares of AIRC stock opened at $30.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.91. Apartment Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of $28.22 and a fifty-two week high of $40.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 86.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIRC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Apartment Income REIT by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Apartment Income REIT by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 329,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,634,000 after acquiring an additional 33,198 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Apartment Income REIT by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,913,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,933,000 after acquiring an additional 119,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Apartment Income REIT by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 79,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. 98.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 73 communities totaling 25,739 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

