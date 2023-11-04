Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.33.

Several brokerages recently commented on CCK. Citigroup boosted their price target on Crown from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Crown from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Crown from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Get Crown alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CCK

Insider Activity at Crown

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown

In related news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 13,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $1,089,296.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 109,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,841,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Crown news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 1,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $173,542.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 13,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $1,089,296.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 109,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,841,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,233 shares of company stock worth $2,165,315. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCK. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Crown Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of CCK stock opened at $83.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.10. Crown has a twelve month low of $72.18 and a twelve month high of $96.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.98 and a 200 day moving average of $85.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crown will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.70%.

Crown Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.