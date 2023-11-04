Morgan Stanley Trims Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Target Price to $109.00

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ARES. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ares Management from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.62.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Ares Management stock opened at $107.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Ares Management has a fifty-two week low of $66.04 and a fifty-two week high of $112.15. The company has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of 49.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.27.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $671.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.58 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 143.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, insider Ryan Berry sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $4,192,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 444,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,604,919.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ares Management news, insider Ryan Berry sold 40,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $4,192,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 444,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,604,919.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.52 per share, with a total value of $2,178,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 38,512,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,207,235.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 784,122 shares of company stock valued at $13,099,285 and have sold 1,313,417 shares valued at $132,726,614. 47.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ares Management

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $268,186,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 538.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,872,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $156,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,332 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth about $107,777,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Ares Management by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,928,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $244,322,000 after buying an additional 1,261,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,502,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,383,000 after buying an additional 922,675 shares during the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ares Management

(Get Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Stories

