WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
WidePoint Stock Performance
WidePoint stock opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.28. WidePoint has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $2.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average of $1.90.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.76 million for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 58.07%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On WidePoint
WidePoint Company Profile
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
Featured Articles
