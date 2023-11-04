WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Stock Performance

WidePoint stock opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.28. WidePoint has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $2.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average of $1.90.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.76 million for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 58.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WidePoint

WidePoint Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in WidePoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in WidePoint in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in WidePoint by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in WidePoint in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in WidePoint in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 10.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

