Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PINS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pinterest from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Pinterest from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Pinterest from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Pinterest from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Pinterest from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.27.

Pinterest Stock Up 0.7 %

PINS stock opened at $30.94 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.14 and a 200-day moving average of $26.19. The company has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.69, a PEG ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 0.99. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $31.36.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $708.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 25,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $647,614.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 277,446 shares in the company, valued at $7,030,481.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 9,598 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $249,164.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 227,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,913,843.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 25,557 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $647,614.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 277,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,030,481.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,177 shares of company stock worth $6,929,371 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,128,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,670,000 after acquiring an additional 958,619 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,476,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,580,000 after acquiring an additional 545,900 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,743,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670,073 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,300,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385,379 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,143,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,861,000 after acquiring an additional 235,403 shares during the period. 72.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

